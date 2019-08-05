NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of SFD stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.87.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

