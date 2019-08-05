Nxt (NXT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Indodax, Poloniex and Bittrex. Nxt has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $1.15 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, SouthXchange, OKEx, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

