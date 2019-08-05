Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.20

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $18.07. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

