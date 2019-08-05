Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $14,081.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $32.86 or 0.00278798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00238296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.01318121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00103359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

