Ocean Protocol Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $117,829.00 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00237633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.01316032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00102892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 567,723,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,675,148 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.