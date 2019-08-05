Odyssey Reaches Market Cap of $11.77 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $11.77 million and $1.12 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,729,392,470 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, Upbit, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.