Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Okta Inc has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $2,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,313,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,604 shares of company stock worth $73,863,056. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

