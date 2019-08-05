Olin’s (OLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Olin from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.55.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. 3,753,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $39,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $7,006,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

