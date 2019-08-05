OmiseGO (OMG) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00013490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BX Thailand, IDEX and Independent Reserve. OmiseGO has a market cap of $222.38 million and approximately $50.72 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Coinone, Coinsuper, Iquant, Radar Relay, BitBay, ChaoEX, Ovis, BitForex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Independent Reserve, BigONE, Poloniex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, Zebpay, IDCM, Bittrex, DDEX, Bit-Z, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Koinex, BitMart, Tokenomy, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Coinrail, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bitbns, FCoin, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Liqui, Crex24, COSS, Bithumb, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Tidex, Upbit, OTCBTC, TDAX, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Neraex, CoinEx, IDAX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Braziliex, Fatbtc, B2BX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

