Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,175. The company has a market cap of $268.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $143,055.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $25,979.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,701 shares of company stock valued at $404,123. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 99,100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

