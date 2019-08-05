Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.53. Open Text has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,011,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,499,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $66,347,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

