Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We anticipate 2Q royalties from NARCAN of ~$6.165MM. Opiant is slated to report 2Q results post-close on August 8th, and we anticipate a strong topline and bottom line beat.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $365,000 over the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

