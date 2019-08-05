Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 219,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.15. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,545,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.