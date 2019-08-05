Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.43. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 7,634 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.46% of Oragenics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

