Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,163 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,791. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

