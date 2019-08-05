Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,310,000 after acquiring an additional 849,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,789,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 110,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares during the period.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,852. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $105.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

