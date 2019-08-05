Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

MAT traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 129,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,727. Mattel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

