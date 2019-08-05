Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,204 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $12.31. 70,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.