Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 316.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.24. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $74.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,670 shares of company stock worth $404,816. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

