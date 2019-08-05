Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. 7,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

