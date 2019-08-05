Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,720. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.76.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $535,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,329.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.