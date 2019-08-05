Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,026 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $206,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.11. 9,351,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,679,176. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $1,049.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,962. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.