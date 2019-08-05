O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Buys 150 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 50 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $380.00 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.31 on Monday, reaching $363.62. The company had a trading volume of 791,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $311.17 and a one year high of $414.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

