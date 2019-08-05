Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.76 million.Orthofix Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. 235,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

