Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $3,880,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

