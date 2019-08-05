Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.