Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

OTTR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

