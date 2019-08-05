Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.39. 254,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

