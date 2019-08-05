Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

