Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:OXM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

