Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 125.49% and a negative net margin of 872.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,949,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

