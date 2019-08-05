Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 2.2%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $38.57, approximately 12,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 575,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $830,000.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

