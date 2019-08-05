PAL Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,313.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DOBI trade, Kyber Network and DDEX. PAL Network has a total market cap of $825,861.00 and $94,313.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CPDAX, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

