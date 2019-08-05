Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 188,457 Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,707,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,246. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

