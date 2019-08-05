Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 16.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 78.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.77. 21,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,234. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

