Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

