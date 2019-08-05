Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,622,000 after purchasing an additional 435,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 102,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

