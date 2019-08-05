Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 315,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,566. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

