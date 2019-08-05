Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 million. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

