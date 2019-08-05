Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 38,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 226,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 135,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

