Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

