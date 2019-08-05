Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,816. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,239,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,829,623.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

