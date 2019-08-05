Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,555.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $447,937.00 and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,790,508 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

