Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) Given $4.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Paramount Gold Nevada an industry rank of 212 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PZG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 58,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NASDAQ:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its principal project is the Sleeper gold project comprising 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

