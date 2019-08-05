Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TEUM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 210,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,630. The company has a market cap of $396.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pareteum has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 32.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Pareteum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

