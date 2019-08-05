PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 57 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PARINGA RESOURC/S alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:PNRL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PARINGA RESOURC/S (PNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.