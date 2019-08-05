Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 14,534 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 174,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,500. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.