Patrick John Jermain Sells 1,451 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $87,176.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,694. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 212.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

