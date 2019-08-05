Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,581 shares of company stock worth $8,054,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

