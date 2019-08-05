Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 473,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

